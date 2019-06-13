By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan has been supplying natural gas to Turkey via the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) for a year already.

June 12 marked a year after the commissioning of the TANAP gas pipeline, which is one of the segments of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC).

In January-May 2019, Azerbaijani gas supplies from the Shah Deniz field to Turkey via TANAP amounted to 790 million cubic meters, said Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

Earlier, the head of SOCAR Turkey Energy Zaur Gahramanov said that gas supplies via TANAP are provided in the amount of 3 billion cubic meters in 2019, adding that the annual volume of deliveries will be 6 billion cubic meters from 2020.

As reported by Turkey Energy Market Regulatory Authority, Turkey imported 7.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2018. Azerbaijan was the third largest gas supplier to Turkey last year, after Russia (23.64 billion cubic meters) and Iran (7.86 billion cubic meters).

It should be noted that in the first quarter of 2019, Turkey imported 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan.

Turkey imports natural gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The South Caucasus Pipeline commissioned at the end of 2006 currently supplies Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

TANAP, along with TAP, is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project that envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijani Shah Deniz-2 gas field to European markets. TANAP gas pipeline was put into operation on June 12, 2018 in Eskisehir, Turkey. The first gas transportation to Turkey started on June 30, 2018.

TANAP, with a total length of 850 kilometers, is designed to carry 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. Six billion cubic meters of the amount will be used to meet Turkey's demands, while the remaining 10 billion cubic meters will be sent to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

Turkey and Azerbaijan effectively use their economic and energy capabilities as well as the geopolitical position to expand bilateral and regional cooperation.

The two countries have gained good experience in the implementation of large-scale projects of international importance, which are well known in the region and the world such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, TANAP, the Southern Gas Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

