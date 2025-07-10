Azerbaijan says closure of Russian-language departments not under consideration

10 July 2025 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

The closure of Russian-language education departments in Azerbaijan is not currently being discussed, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev confirmed during the “Certification 2025: Professional Teacher – Quality Education” event held at ADA University, Azernews reports.

“The issue of closing Russian departments in Azerbaijan is not on the agenda,” the minister stated.

Amrullayev emphasized the importance of ensuring students are proficient in Azerbaijani alongside foreign languages, noting, however, a continuing issue in teacher training for the Russian-language sector.

“There are certain shortcomings in the training of teachers in the Russian language,” he said. “The exam results for the Russian department in the teacher recruitment process show that the maximum result is between 50–60 points. For the Azerbaijani department, it is above 80. Therefore, we are forced to take into account candidates with low scores in the recruitment of teachers.”