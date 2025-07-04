President of Uzbekistan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

4 July 2025 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 4, Azernews reports.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport to bid farewell to the distinguished guest.

President Mirziyoyev was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli, and the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend, Emin Huseynov.