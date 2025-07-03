Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva listens to citizens’ concerns in Baku [PHOTOS]

3 July 2025 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, has conducted a public reception in Baku to address citizens’ concerns, Azernews reports, citing Ombudsman office.

During the session, each applicant—both Azerbaijani nationals and foreign residents—was received individually by the Ombudsman. Immediate measures were taken to resolve several issues on the spot, while cases requiring further investigation were noted for referral to the relevant government agencies in accordance with existing legislation.

Participants were provided with legal advice, and the Ombudsman’s Office emphasized that in addition to traditional methods, citizens can also submit their complaints and inquiries via the 24/7 Call Center (916), email, and social media platforms. These channels aim to ensure more efficient and responsive handling of appeals.

The reception reflects the Ombudsman’s ongoing commitment to accessible and transparent communication with the public and the protection of human rights.