President of Indonesia sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

26 May 2025 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

The President of Indonesia sends a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May - Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Indonesia, and on my own behalf, I have the great honor and pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the momentous occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This historic day marks a proud chapter in the history of the Azerbaijani nation — one that reflects the resilience, unity, and aspirations of its people.

On this auspicious occasion, allow me to also express my hope for the advancement of relations between Indonesia and Azerbaijan. I am confident that under Your Excellency's leadership, our nations will continue to nurture and strengthen this partnership, exploring new avenues for cooperation in areas such as energy, trade and investment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. The spirit of collaboration will also continue to support our common goals of global peace, stability, and sustainable development.

I wish to express my sincere hope for Your Excellency's continued good health and success, and for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

Prabowo Subianto

President of the Republic of Indonesia