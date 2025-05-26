Vice President of Indonesian Republic congratulates Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

26 May 2025 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, has sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am honored to extend my warmest congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan. Indonesia joins in celebrating this important milestone and commends the achievements of Azerbaijan in fostering development and contributing to regional and international peace.

Indonesia and Azerbaijan share a cordial and growing partnership built upon mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to constructive dialogue. As countries enriched by diverse cultural heritages and common aspirations, there exists significant potential to deepen and broaden our cooperation across a range of sectors. I am confident that the friendship and solidarity between the two nations will continue to flourish in the years ahead.

I extend my best wishes for the continued success and well-being of Your Excellency, and for lasting peace and prosperity for the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka

Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia