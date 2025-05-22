ANAMA clears over 200,000 hectares since end of occupation in 2020

22 May 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

On November 8, 2020, the Republic of Azerbaijan ended years of occupation and liberated its lands. Over the years that followed, cities have been rebuilt, and the consequences of ecological crimes have been eliminated. After the end of the occupation, the Republic of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has been clearing the liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance.

In response to Azernews' inquiry on the subject, the Azerbaijan Republic Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) stated that from November 10, 2020, until today, 200,834.5 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and other explosive devices.

The information noted that a total of 196,454 mines and unexploded ordnance have been discovered and neutralized, including 137,772 unexploded military ordnance, 36,904 anti-personnel mines, and 21,778 anti-tank mines.