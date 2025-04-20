Orthodox Christians in Azerbaijan celebrate Easter with traditional services and festivities [PHOTOS]

20 April 2025 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Orthodox Christians across Azerbaijan gathered to celebrate Easter, one of the most sacred holidays in Christianity, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Azernews reports.

Festive services were held at the “St. Nicholas the Wonderworker” Orthodox Church in Khachmaz from Saturday night into Sunday. Christian residents from the northern regions of the country came together for prayers, hymns, candle lighting, and to take part in one of the most spiritually significant events in the Orthodox calendar.

Hieromonk Georgy Budagov, the head priest of the church, noted that Easter is celebrated at a high level every year by the Christian community in the region.

This year, Holy Easter Day fell on April 20. In keeping with Orthodox tradition, believers baked Easter cakes on Thursday, prepared festive dishes by evening, and brought them to the church on Saturday. The traditional Cross procession held on the night of Saturday to Sunday marked the official start of the Easter celebration.

On this holy day, families gathered around richly set Easter tables, offering one another traditional Easter cakes and kulich, engaging in egg fights, and exchanging joyful greetings with the words: “Jesus is Risen!”