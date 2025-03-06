Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Ankara published on his Instagram page [VIDEO]
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Ankara has been posted on his official Instagram page.
According to Azernews, the post reads:
"President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to the Republic of Türkiye (05.03.2025)".
