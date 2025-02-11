President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Iran

11 February 2025 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Azernews reports.

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Iran - the Day of Victory of the Islamic Revolution.

We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. Relations between our countries stem from common historical, religious and cultural values of our peoples, who are bound together by strong ties.

At present, our countries fruitfully cooperate across economic, trade, transport, energy, and other domains. There are favorable opportunities to further expand the scope of our mutual interaction and enrich it with new content.

I believe that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations and cooperation will continue to evolve and strengthen based on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and good-neighborliness for the prosperity of our countries, and for the regional stability and security.

On such a joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity for the friendly and brotherly people of Iran.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan