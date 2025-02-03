Azerbaijani and Latvian Foreign Ministers hold phone conversation

3 February 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

On February 3, 2025, a phone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia, Baiba Braje, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry noted that during the phone conversation, issues on the current agenda of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, as well as the regional and international security situation, were discussed.

The importance of mutual visits and contacts in the development of bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations was noted.

Additionally, the phone conversation included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.