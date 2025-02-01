Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening strategic partnership

1 February 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met with Abdul Alim Khan, Federal Minister for Privatization, Investment, and Communications of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on January 31, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to information both sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan friendly and fraternal relations across various sectors.

It was noted that interstate relations have entered a qualitatively new phase following the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan last year.

The two leaders discussed prospects for the development of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in areas such as the economy, trade, investments, and other matters of mutual interest.