Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over tragic fire in Georgia

9 January 2025 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire that claimed the lives of five children in Gali district of Abkhazia, #Georgia . We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this devastating event and to friendly Georgia. May Allah give the strength to bear this…

The ministry shared the statement on its "X" account, expressing deep sorrow over the incident.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed its condolences over the tragic loss of five children in a fire that occurred in the village of Saberio in the Gali region of Georgia, Azernews reports.

