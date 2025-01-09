Azernews.Az

Thursday January 9 2025

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over tragic fire in Georgia

9 January 2025 14:25 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over tragic fire in Georgia
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed its condolences over the tragic loss of five children in a fire that occurred in the village of Saberio in the Gali region of Georgia, Azernews reports.

The ministry shared the statement on its "X" account, expressing deep sorrow over the incident.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more