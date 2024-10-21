France’s colonial crimes condemned at UN event [PHOTOS]

21 October 2024 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

The 142nd session of the UN Human Rights Committee (HRC) is currently underway at the UN’s Geneva office, Azernews reports.

During the session, reports from several countries, including France, on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights will be reviewed.

According to the Covenant, countries that are parties to the document must promote and respect the right to self-determination for peoples living in territories under de facto colonial rule, in accordance with the UN Charter.

France is currently at the forefront of countries practicing colonialism and neo-colonialism policies.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has submitted an alternative report to the UN Human Rights Committee exposing France’s colonial policies. This report has been published on the official website of the Human Rights Committee: UN HRC Session Details.

(https://tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/15/treatybodyexternal/SessionDetails1.aspx?SessionID=2737&Lang=en).

On October 21, a meeting with stakeholders was held at the Human Rights Committee, a day before France's national report was presented. The Baku Initiative Group, along with delegations from New Caledonia and French Polynesia, participated in the meeting. Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of BIG, made a statement during the session.

In his statement, Abbasov condemned the illegal referendum held by France in New Caledonia and criticized France’s attempts to force constitutional amendments to the electoral code, which sparked protests among the Kanak people. He noted that these actions had led to the death of over 10 individuals and left nearly 400 injured in New Caledonia.

Additionally, Abbasov highlighted the health damage caused by France's nuclear tests in Polynesia. He emphasized that the people of French Polynesia aspire to independence, and France’s resistance to this is obstructing the implementation of UN Resolution 67/265.

Abbasov also addressed the historical injustices, economic difficulties, and lack of sovereignty faced by other territories under French control.

He provided detailed information on Azerbaijan's efforts, as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement and a current member of its Troika, to combat colonialism on international platforms.

Abbasov called for a new referendum in New Caledonia under UN supervision, the withdrawal of French military forces, and an evaluation of the situation by the UN Special Decolonization Committee.

Furthermore, he demanded compensation from France for the nuclear tests in Polynesia and urged recognition of the right to self-determination for the peoples of New Caledonia and French Polynesia. He emphasized the necessity of UN oversight in these processes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz