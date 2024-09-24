Italian military leadership visiting in Baku

24 September 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Italy, Guido Crosetto, arrived in Baku on September 24 to participate in the 5th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX," Azernews reports.

The Italian delegation was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Director-General Mr. Aqil Qurbanov, and other senior officials of the Ministry.

During his visit to Azerbaijan, the Italian guest will hold meetings on new prospects for Azerbaijan-Italy military cooperation and other related matters.

