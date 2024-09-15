15 September 2024 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Today marks the 106th anniversary of Baku's liberation from Armenian Dashnak-Bolshevik forces, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official "X" account.

"On September 15, a date written in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, we remember with gratitude the noble memory of all our brothers and sisters who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Baku," the post reads.

Bu gün, Bakı şəhərinin erməni daşnak-bolşevik qüvvələrinin işğalından azad edilməsindən 106 il ötür.



Azərbaycan-Türkiyə qardaşlıq tarixinin səhifələrinə qızıl hərflərlə yazılan 15 sentyabr tarixində Bakının işğaldan azad edilməsi uğrunda canlarından keçən bütün qardaş və… pic.twitter.com/EPEMAS0Wg9 — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 15, 2024

