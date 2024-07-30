German ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani judoka on victory in Olympics

30 July 2024 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann has shared a post on the victory of the Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov in the Paris Olympics, Azernews reports.

"A remarkable athlete and a remarkable success: European, World and Olympic Champion in one year. Respect!" the diplomat said in a post on X.

Hidayat Heydarov's historic achievement came in the final match against French judoka Joan-Benjamin Gaba. With a stunning display of skill and precision, Heydarov secured Azerbaijan's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

A remarkable athlete and a remarkable success: European, World and Olympic Champion in one year. Respect! https://t.co/qHTrosZDt8 — Ambassador Dr. Ralf Horlemann (@GerAmb_Baku) July 30, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz