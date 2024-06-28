Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits Hungary

28 June 2024 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is paying an official visit to Hungary, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

Within the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov is scheduled to meet with the Hungarian military and political leadership in Budapest and to attend defence industry companies.

The official visit of the Defence Minister will continue until June 29.

