President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Armenia made certain progress in delineating their state borders

8 June 2024 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijan and Armenia have made certain progress in delineating their state borders, successfully agreeing on a section that extends nearly 12.7 kilometers,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a press statement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Azernews reports.

"Through negotiations, four villages in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan, which were under occupation for 30 years, have been returned. We consider this a positive development."

