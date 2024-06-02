Hugo Guevara: Last academic year, more than 900 Azerbaijani students studied in U.S.

2 June 2024 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

The United States is a top destination for international studies. Last academic year, more than 900 Azerbaijani students studied in the United States, Azernews reports, citing Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara as he telling to AZERTAC.

"That's over 25% more than the prior year. We're really encouraged by this, and in fact, we've seen that it's the highest number in a decade,” he said.

“I think this speaks about the interest of Azerbaijanis in studying in the United States and also the quality of the education they can get in the United States. We have many projects with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani students who apply to us get more information about how they can finance their education and the available opportunities to continue their education at a higher level in the United States," Hugo Guevara added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz