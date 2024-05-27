Uzbekistan hosts spectacular event celebrating Azerbaijan Independence Day [PHOTOS]

27 May 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan maintains long standing relations with Uzbekistan.Both countries have a rich cultural heritage and have been working together to strengthen their ties and promote cultural exchange.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have cooperated to enhance cooperation in the fields of culture, education, and tourism. This includes joint cultural events, exchanges of artists and cultural groups, and collaborations on preserving and promoting their shared cultural heritage.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995 between the two countries, bilateral ties have forged deep bonds. Numerous documents have been signed between the two countries until today.

The holding of the Uzbek Culture Days in Baku in 2023 was another step towards strengthening Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

The large-scale event featured gala concerts, theatre performances, book presentation, exhibition and other events that aimed to highlight Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

Operating since 2019, Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Tashkent also contributes to the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.