Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Malaysia

23 April 2024 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Malaysia in connection with the death of citizens as a result of a collision between the country’s Navy helicopters during a rehearsal for the festive parade, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official "X" account.

“Deeply saddened by news on navy helicopter collision in Malaysia. We send our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of this horrible tragedy. In this difficult moment, we express our solidarity with friendly Government and People of Malaysia,” the ministry wrote.

Two helicopters collided in the air during a rehearsal in Malaysia for a parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the country’s Royal Navy. According to the country’s fire and rescue service, 10 crew members were killed.

