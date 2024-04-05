Minister of Science, Education meets with Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

5 April 2024 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

On April 5, 2024, Emin Amrullayev, the Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met Mikhail Yevdokimov, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to our country.

The current state of relations in the fields of science and education, as well as cooperation perspectives between the two countries, were discussed during the meeting.

