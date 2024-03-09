Azerbaijan Army continues tree-planting campaign [PHOTOS]

9 March 2024 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

In pursuance of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on declaring 2024 as the “Green World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan, tree-planting campaign held in the Azerbaijan Army according to the instruction of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, continue, Azernews reports.

As part of the ongoing campaigns held in order to contribute to nature conservation, enhance environmental conditions, expand green spaces, promote ecological balance restoration and enrich the atmosphere with oxygen, various types of trees and flower bushes are planted in the territories of military units stationed in different regions.

The Azerbaijan Army will continue to hold large-scale greening works and tree-planting campaigns in accordance with the action plan.

