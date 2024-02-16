UN Development Programme Administrator congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

16 February 2024 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For more than 30 years, UNDP and the Republic of Azerbaijan have enjoyed substantive cooperation across a wide range of development areas. UNDP has been privileged to be a trusted partner in supporting key national priorities including inclusive economic development, governance and digitalization, climate action and disaster management, and humanitarian mine action. UNDP is committed to deepening the strategic cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on these and other mutually defined priorities in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

I look forward to meeting with you to discuss the strategic partnership between UNDP and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Achim Steiner

Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme"

---

