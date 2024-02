8 February 2024 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, has received Mehmet Süreyya Er, the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), and Osman Mesten, the head of the TURKPA international election observation mission and member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Azernews reports.

to be updated...

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz