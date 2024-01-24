Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss strengthening trade and economic ties

24 January 2024 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

Azerbaijan and Iraq have discussed issues of strengthening economic and trade cooperation, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iraq Nasir Mammadov wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“Pleased to meet with H.E. Atheer Al Ghurairi, Trade Minister of Iraq. Had a productive discussion on issues of economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq and the ways to further enhancement these ties,” he wrote.

It should also be mentioned that earlier in January, the ambassador also met with the country’s president, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid. The meeting saw discussions on the prospects for the development of mutually beneficial relations. They underscored that the economic potential of both states paves the way for the establishment and development of closer ties. The discussions also revolved around several issues of mutual interest.

