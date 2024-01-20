Azerbaijani FM and CTBTO Executive Secretary discuss non-proliferation and COP29 issues

20 January 2024 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO), on the sidelines of the 19th NAM Summit of Heads of State and Government in Kampala, Uganda, Azernews reports.

The sides discussed potential cooperation between Azerbaijan and the CTBTO, particularly within the framework of international organisations.

Mr. Robert Floyd welcomed Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The Azerbaijani Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the organisation in the field of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, which pose a great threat to humanity, and added that the country supports the organisation's vision of a nuclear-free world.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that many member countries of the organisation have long been victims of the colonial policy of some states, especially France. The Minister emphasised that France refuses to remove the consequences of nuclear tests.

