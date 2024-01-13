Ritz-Carlton Baku launches Signature Journey with chef Denis Huwaë of one Michelin-starred restaurant Daalder [PHOTOS]

13 January 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Ritz-Carlton, Baku, is thrilled to launch 'The Signature Journey', a series of intimate and curated guest experiences featuring invited masters of crafts throughout 2024 and beyond. From culinary journeys with Michelin-starred chefs to signature bar experiences from renowned top award-winning bartenders to wellness gurus showcasing life harmony, 'The Signature Journey' is an invitation to bespoke experiences and enriching discoveries.

Inaugurating the series, The Ritz-Carlton Baku is thrilled to present chef Dennis Huwaë of Amsterdam's one Michelin-starred Daalder restaurant this February 16–18. From an intimate reception and culinary masterclass to sumptuous dining experiences, Chef Dennis is excited to share his signature journey.

Chef Dennis Huwaë is a Dutch star chef with Moluccan island roots. With each dish, he tells a story and takes you on his culinary journey, surprising you with a creative and innovative tasting menu that is not only a delight for the palate but also a visual spectacle. During his numerous travels to Asia, Chef Dennis developed a fondness for street food. These flavors, combined with his Moluccan roots, serve as inspiration for his culinary creations, making Huwaë unique among Michelin-starred chefs.

The journey begins with an intimate affair of meet and greet reception leading to an exclusive culinary masterclass. The following day, savour a curated 6-course menu consisting of his signature dishes paired with SAVALAN wines. Ending the first 'Signature Journey' will be a Sunday afternoon brunch featuring highlights from Chef Dennis along with classics from the hotel's own Tribeca restaurant.

The Signature Journey is hosted in partnership with SAVALAN-ASPI Winery, one of the most popular and award-winning wine producers in Azerbaijan. The company revives the art of winemaking in the foothills of the Greater Caucasus, in the valley of Savalan. SAVALAN wines represent the best of Italian winemaking expertise and the unique terroir of Azerbaijan.

For further information please e-mail [email protected].

