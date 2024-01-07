Azerbaijan's MoD and SCRU sign joint action plan

7 January 2024 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Defence and the State Committee on Religious Associations signed a Joint Action Plan for 2024, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

According to the Joint Action Plan, the venue, time, and persons responsible for the execution of the events on combating religious radicalism to be held in the Azerbaijan Army have been determined.

It is planned to organise the events for the types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations, military units, and special educational institutions under the Ministry of Defence.

During the current year, events and educational talks will be held with the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army on the ideas of Azerbaijanism, the preservation and development of national moral and cultural values, the fight against radical religious movements and extremism, cooperation between cultures, civilizations, and religious confessions, as well as other topics.

---

