Carbon emissions prevented in Garabagh & East Zangezur thanks to green technologies

25 December 2023 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

A total of 210,000 tonnes of carbon emissions are prevented annually due to the green technologies applied in the liberated areas, Azernews reports.

Jabrayil Aliyev, head of the project management department of the state agency for renewable energy sources under the Ministry of Energy, was informed about this at the meeting of the working group on environmental issues.

According to him, 165 megawatt hydropower plants have been put into operation in the liberated territories. As a result, about 208,000 tonnes of carbon emissions are saved annually.

At the same time, solar panels have been installed on public administrative buildings, schools and kindergartens, and private residences in the liberated areas. The total installed capacity is 2 megawatts. As a result, 2 thousand tonnes of carbon emissions are prevented from being released into the atmosphere. The panels were installed on school buildings in the cities of Fuzuli and Lachin, and private houses in the village of Zabux in Lachin. In general, thanks to green technologies, 210,000 tonnes of carbon emissions are avoided annually.

