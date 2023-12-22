Community condemns latest statement of EU on politicising human rights

22 December 2023 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

The Western Azerbaijan Community has made an appeal. In its address, the Community condemns the statement of the European Union of December 21, 2023, on Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

It was stated that the EU, which turned a blind eye to the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and ignored various appeals of the West Azerbaijan community, expressed "concern" about several individuals in Azerbaijan, which is a manifestation of prejudice and double standards.

The appeal also says that manipulation and politicisation of human rights have become the EU's way of thinking. For some reason, arrogant officials like Josep Borell, deputies with a crusader mentality sitting in the European Parliament, believe that the world revolves around Brussels, the EU.

''The EU should stop interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, deal with Islamophobia, suppression of ethnic minorities, and other fundamental problems in the EU area from France, the Netherlands, to Lithuania, and instead of building a military base in Armenia, demand that it allow Western Azerbaijanis to return to their homeland.''

