President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad ibn Isa Al Khalifa

16 December 2023 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on 16 December, Azernews reports.

To His Majesty Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain.

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, and expand our cooperation of mutual interest both on bilateral and multilateral formats.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Bahrain.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz