29 November 2023 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

The National Preventive Group (NPG) of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducted monitoring of the boarding gymnasium, a special school for children with disabilities located in the city of Sumgayit, Azernews reports.

In the course of the monitoring conducted in the Sumgayit City boarding gymnasium, it was found that there is overcrowding in the institution for 280 pupils; 720 children are registered.

The settlement of 30 IDP families in the dormitory of the school is also one of the factors affecting the population density.

It was found that the institute, in particular its dormitory, is in need of major repairs; there are no bathrooms; and the issue of lighting needs improvement.

In the Sumgayit city special school for children with disabilities, difficulties were identified in providing other students with special teaching aids, except for primary school students.

Despite the fact that the institution is designed for children with disabilities, it was observed that infrastructure was not provided, ramps were not installed, and the school canteen did not have a ventilation system.

As part of the monitoring, a meeting was held with children, who were informed about the possibilities and ways of contacting the Ombudsman.

Finally, the managers of the enterprises were interviewed, recommendations were made to remedy the deficiencies, and the statutes of all three enterprises were explained.

It was brought to the attention that it needed to be upgraded.

In connection with the results of the presidency, an appeal will be sent to the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

