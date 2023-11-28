Azerbaijan reveales number of tourists from Central Asian countries in Jan-Oct, 2023
The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan has revealed the number of tourists that visited the country from Central Asian countries in the period from January to October 2023.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%