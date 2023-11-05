Man's right leg amputated in claw area when he was hit by landmine in Tartar

5 November 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

On 5 November 2023, a mine incident occurred in the direction of Tepekend village of Tartar district in an unmined area. This was reported in the press service of the Trawling Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), Azernews reports.

It was noted that Huseynov Asif Novruz oglu Huseynov, born in 1960, a resident of Seyidimli village of Tartar district, was injured as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion.

The victim's right leg was amputated in the claw area.

"ANAMA once again calls on citizens not to go into dangerous areas, behave responsibly, follow the necessary rules!", - information stresses.

---

