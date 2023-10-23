President Ilham Aliyev participates in opening of number of enterprises in Sumgayit [PHOTOS]

23 October 2023 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Sumgayit.

The head of state first laid foundation stones for the technical gases production enterprise owned by “Chinar-Service” Production Commercial Company and the construction chemicals production enterprise owned by “Kartash Kimya” LLC, and attended opening ceremonies of the polymer additives production enterprise owned by “Novus Plastica” LLC, the packaging manufacturing enterprise owned by “Universal Packing Industry” CJSC and the ceramic tile manufacturing enterprise owned by “Azerbaijan Vanhong Ceramics Co.” in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

The head of state then visited a statue of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Sumgayit, viewed the conditions created in the newly reconstructed Mehdi Huseynzade Sumgayit City Stadium and participated in the opening of a new building of the Sumgayit City Hospital No 2.

---

