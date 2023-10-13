Toll of landmine victims reaches to 333

13 October 2023 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenia-planted landmines continue to kill and maim Azerbaijanis, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared a post and noted that today, on October 13, 2023, one person was killed and one person wounded. The Foreign Ministry said that the number of victims reached 333. The Ministry stressed that the international community should not turn a blind eye to this threat and has to urge Armenia to release accurate maps of the minefields.

Armenia-planted landmines continue to kill and maim Azerbaijanis. Today 1 civilian was killed & 1 wounded, raising the toll of victims to 3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣.



International community should not turn a blind eye to this threat & has to urge 🇦🇲 to release the accurate maps of the minefields. pic.twitter.com/pPF1VNKAU2 — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 13, 2023

To recall, the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Internal Ministry and ANAMA informs that on October 13, 2023, a mine incident occurred in the territory of the village of Ashagi Veysalli of the Fuzuli district, in an area that was not cleared of mines.

According to preliminary information, as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion, the driver of the Gazel-branded car, Abilov Famil Ilyas oglu, born in 1987, was killed, and the driver of the Kamaz-branded truck, Bayramov Namaz Nabadi oglu, born in 2000, was injured.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz