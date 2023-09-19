Armenia's legitimate military targets are destroyed with accurate fire - Ministry's official

19 September 2023 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Our [Azerbaijani Armed] units are giving a decent response to the enemy in all directions. With the use of high-precision weapons in the arsenal of our army, only legitimate military targets are destroyed, Azernews reports, citing the head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov telling in a briefing.

He noted that within the framework of the measures, the front-line and deep positions and long-term firing points of the Armenian armed forces units, as well as combat vehicles and military objects have been destroyed by the use of high-precision weapons. Civilian population and infrastructure facilities are not targeted, only legitimate military targets are destroyed.

"It should be noted that the ensuring the provision of the tripartite declaration, the prevention of large-scale provocations committed in the Garabagh economic region, the disarmament and withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from our territories, the neutralization of their military infrastructure, the returning of civilian population to the liberated territories, as well as the civilian workers involved in the reconstruction and restoration works and in order to ensure the safety of our military personnel and to restore the constitutional structure of the Republic of Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures have been started in the region," he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz