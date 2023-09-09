Azerbaijani Foreign Minister holds telephone conversation with High Representative

9 September 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the EU Commission Josep Borrell, Azernews reports.

During the telephone conversation the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, the current situation in the region, as well as the process of normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his interlocutor about Azerbaijan's position on the latest situation in the region. He stressed that Armenia's ongoing military-political provocations, statements against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan do not serve peace and stability in the region. He stressed the importance of preventing these provocations by Armenia.

Foreign Minister Bayramov spoke in detail about Armenia's illegal use of the Lachin road for military and other purposes, which has been going on for almost two and a half years, noting that its unfounded claims about the "humanitarian situation in the region" are political manipulation.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister noted that despite the agreements reached on the simultaneous transportation of goods on the Aghdam-Khankendi and the Lachin-Khankendi roads, the violation of these agreements and the obstacles created in relation to the transport prove it once again.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the Armenian armed forces, which have not yet been withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories and are directly supported by Armenia, are the main source of threat in the region.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

