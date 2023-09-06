Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry meets Croatian counterpart [PHOTOS]

6 September 2023 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a one-on-one meeting with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlich-Radman, Azernews reports.

This is stated in the publication of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan in the social network X.

The meeting was held within the framework of the official visit of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Croatia.

During it, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional agenda.

Happening now: Gordan Grlić Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of 🇭🇷 welcomes @Bayramov_Jeyhun, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of 🇦🇿 within the official visit to Croatia. pic.twitter.com/JTtxzUBCSv — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 6, 2023

---

