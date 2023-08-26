Another provocative activity of Armenian army prevented

26 August 2023 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

On 26 August, around 13:30, units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to occupy advantageous positions in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the settlement of Havush in the Sharur district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in order to cause sabotage, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

As a result of the vigilance of our units, the activities of the other side, which wanted to sabotage the railway, were immediately stopped.

