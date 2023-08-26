Gymnastics Federation prepares video greeting on occasion of First VP Mehriban Aliyeva's birthday

26 August 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has prepared a video greeting for the occasion of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva's birthday, Azernews reports, citing Federation.

"Dear Mehriban Aliyeva, on behalf of the entire gymnastic family, we cordially congratulate you on your birthday and wish you new successes in your responsible activities!", the Federation's message reads.

