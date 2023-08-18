Azerbaijani Community in London protests in front of Amnesty International office [PHOTOS]

18 August 2023 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of the Azerbaijani community living in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland held a protest action in front of the London office of the international non-governmental organization "Amnesty International", Azernews reports.

The action organized by the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis living in the United Kingdom aimed to protest against Armenia's attempt to turn the UN Security Council into "a tool" for a political, military, and information-oriented manipulation campaign.

Waving Azerbaijani flags the participants demonstrated slogans such as "We demand justice for the destruction of the ecological environment of Garabagh!", "We demand justice for the landmine victims!", "We demand justice for the Azerbaijani hostages!", "Free the Azerbaijani hostages!", "Stop environmental terrorism of Armenia", "Armenian landmines kill civilians!".

Condemning "Amnesty International" for not responding properly to these obvious law violations, our compatriots called on the international organization to take practical action in the direction of protecting the environment of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, put an end to the ecocide by Armenia, ensuring the safety of Azerbaijani citizens in Garabagh and protect their human rights.

The attention of the residents of London was drawn to the military and environmental crimes committed by Armenia, the country that has conducted an aggressive and usurping policy against Azerbaijan during 30 years.

It has been mentioned that the mines planted by the armed forces of Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan threaten human lives and the number of landmine victims in Azerbaijan has reached 303 people since the 2020 war. Official Yerevan has not handled the maps of the minefields, which is a gross violation of the human rights of Azerbaijanis.

Moreover, it was emphasized that the dissemination of detailed evidence by the Armenian mass media regarding the ill-treatment towards Azerbaijanis contradicts the Third Geneva Convention. It was highlighted that Azerbaijani soldiers were subjected to physical and moral torture and insults while being taken, hostage. As a result of the unacceptable actions of Armenia, more than 60,000 hectares of forests in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan were destroyed and rivers were polluted.

At the end of the event, a statement was presented to the office of "Amnesty International".

It should be noted that the statement of the Coordination Council on understanding and supporting the peace efforts of Azerbaijan in the region also sent to the UN, Amnesty International, and other international organizations.

