Member of the Armenian SIG detained with machine gun is being identified [PHOTOS]

16 August 2023 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

A member of a sabotage-intelligence group (SIG) of the Armenian armed forces, who was detained on August 16 around 11.15 thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijani Army units, is presumably Voskanyan Gagik Ashotovich, born in 1983, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

It is reported that during his detention one PKK machine gun, ammunition, and military equipment were found on him.

In his initial testimony, G. Voskanyan admitted that he took part in the 44-day war.

The wounded Armenian saboteur was given first aid by Azerbaijani military doctors.

