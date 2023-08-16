Ombudsman's key notes implemented in Penitentiary Service institutions

16 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On the instructions of Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Azerbaijani Republic, the Ombudsman continues to monitor institutions that people cannot leave voluntarily within the framework of the National Preventive Mechanism, Azernews reports.

Members of the National Preventive Group (MPG) made further visits to Penitentiary Service No. 2 Penitentiary and Specialized Treatment Facility.

The purpose of the unannounced visits was to investigate the status of execution of tasks given in connection with previous visits, ensuring the rights of detained persons, treatment and detention conditions, availability of medical services, and documentation.

During the visits, which were also attended by a medical member of the MPG, it was observed that repair works were carried out in accordance with the recommendations in both institutions of the Penitentiary Service.

During visits organized on the basis of the Optional Protocol of the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and the Constitutional Law "On Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan" rights, the powers of the Ombudsman and the requirements of the relevant legislation were explained.

As part of the visits, applications addressed to the Ombudsman were accepted, and a number of applications were provided on the spot.

In the end, the members of the MPG held a legal educational conversation with the management and employees of the enterprises, as well as giving relevant recommendations on the further improvement of the detention conditions, medical care, and documentation.

---

