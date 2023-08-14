NGOs appeal to international community on Armenia's holding Nakhchivan under blockade

14 August 2023 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan have appealed to the international community, Azernews reports.

The appeal states:

"We - non-governmental organizations operating in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan, addressing the international community, declare that the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been living under blockade for more than 30 years. For almost 15 years, the population of Nakhchivan has been left without gas due to the blockade, not even electricity. Energy lines coming from the main part of Azerbaijan were cut by Armenia. Communication between Nakhchivan and Baku was by railway and was cut off in 1992 after the last train from Megri was shelled.

The international community has not taken any steps to address the problems of Nakhchivan's civilians as well as the blockade, nor has it put any pressure on Armenia on this issue. Why has our right-wing voice not been heard in all these years?

Armenia is still regularly shelling the population and settlements of Nakhchivan. If it were not for the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and his worthy successor, President Ilham Aliyev, Nakhchivan would have been occupied just like Garabagh".

Armenia is building a metallurgical plant in Arazdeyan, an area adjacent to Saderak, contrary to the requirements of the Espoo Convention. This is a policy of ecological terror against the people of Nakhchivan, who have been doomed to a blockade. Without the consent of the government of Azerbaijan, the construction of a heavy industrial plant in the mentioned cross-border area will lead to the pollution of the environment, the air with toxic waste, and the disruption of the ecosystem.

Armenia does not comply with the provisions of the tripartite statement signed on November 10 after the 44-day war in 2020, and does not take any measures to open the Zangezur corridor. At a time when we are waiting for successive calls and sanctions from the world community on Armenia, but the exact opposite is happening.

Why did those who made statements one after the other based on false information and slander about the alleged closure of the Lachin road, and those who baselessly condemned the Azerbaijani state, and never raised the issue of Nakhchivan being under blockade for decades? Why didn't the ambassadors of foreign countries who came to the direction of Lachin road and looked at Azerbaijan with binoculars, say anything to remove the blockade of Nakhchivan? This biased, hypocritical, approach infuriates us. If the international world wants to see a real blockade in the region, it can look at the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

In order to control its borders and prevent the provocations of Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan established a border checkpoint in Lachin. This border checkpoint prevents planting landminesin Karabakh and the transferring terrorist sabotage groups to the region. How to defend those who are subject to the death of peaceful people? How can it be that Armenia wants a "corridor" from the sovereign territory of another state, but refuses it, using its sovereignty as an excuse. Isn't the concept of "sovereignty" universal? If not, does the concept of "sovereignty" have a different meaning for Armenia or is it an additional privilege for it? If not, then why Zangezur corridor is not opened? Why is there no pressure on Armenia? Unfortunately, these questions are not answered.

We strongly condemn the policy of double standards implemented against Azerbaijan, which liberated its lands by its own power after 30 years of occupation, built cities and villages from scratch in the territories completely destroyed and wiped off the face of the earth by Armenia, and returned internally displaced persons to their homelands.

The hope of the people of Nakhchivan, who have been living under blockade for more than 30 years, is to establish a land connection with other regions of Azerbaijan through the Zangezur corridor, and to open communications in the region. The Zangezur corridor should be opened, the blockade should be removed. How can it be that the Azerbaijani government creates communication opportunities for the Armenian residents living in Karabakh through the Lachin road, and also offers the Aghdam-Khankendi road, but Armenia does not allow the people of Nakhchivan to move to the other part of Azerbaijan, even on humanitarian grounds. We demand that the world community forces Armenia to implement the Zangezur corridor project!

We often observe that the International Committee of the Red Cross carries out transportation through Lachin on a humanitarian basis. We also call on the International Committee of the Red Cross to ensure communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Signatures:

1. Majid Seyidov, Chairman of the Organization of Azerbaijan Patriotic War Veterans and Martyrs' Families of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

2. Mammad Mammadov, Chairman of the Council of Elders of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

3. Asim Aliyev, Chairman of the Union of Writers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

4. Ulviyya Hamzayeva, Chairman of the Union of Artists of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

5. Yashar Khalilov, Chairman of the Organization of Composers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

6. Yashar Valiyev, Chairman of the Red Crescent Society of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

7. Gazanfar Abdullayev, Chairman of the Council of Trade Unions of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

8. Firudin Suleymanov, Chairman of the Council of Veterans of War, Labor, Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Bodies of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

9. Eyvaz Askerov, Chairman of the Public Union "Chernobyl Disabled People of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic"

10. Vugar Abbasov, Chairman of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

11. Heydar Ahmadov, Chairman of the Union of Architects of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

12. Valeh Mahmudov, Chairman of the "Center for Intellectual Development of Youth" Public Union

13. Sanan Badalov, Chairman of "Young Patriots" Public Union

14. Mrs. Ibrahimova, Chairperson of "Estafet" Youth Public Union

15. Gulkhanim Orujova, Chairman of "Nakhchivan Young Teachers Association" Public Union

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz