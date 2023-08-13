Armenian armed groups shell Azerbaijan Army position in Kalbajar

13 August 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

On August 13, at 16:20, units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Mollabayramli in the Kalbajar region from their positions located in the direction of the settlement of Yukhari Shorja in the Basarkecher region, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The units of the Azerbaijan Army took adequate response measures in this direction.

