Ombudswoman condemns statement of UN rapporteurs on Lachin road

8 August 2023 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

As is known, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, one of the fundamental documents in which human rights and freedoms are declared, contains the principles of ensuring the equality of all people and the prohibition of discrimination, regardless of race, religion, gender, origin, or political opinion, Azernews reports.

This is stated in the comments of the commissioner for human rights (ombudswoman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva to the statement of some special rapporteurs and independent experts of the UN Human Rights Council on the situation on the Khankendi-Lachin road.



“We believe that this document should become the main source not only for countries - members UN but for structures included in the system of the human rights mechanism of this organization. However the UN experts and special reporters showing their silence or deliberately close their eyes/ turn a blind eye to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia for 30 years, the gross violation of the fundamental rights and freedoms of more than a million refugees and former internally displaced persons, ethnic cleansing, genocide, and other war crimes, mine terrors, which is a serious obstacle to the return of people, should be regarded primarily as a double standard and disregard for the norms and principles formulated by the UN,” the commentary notes.

