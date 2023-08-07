Azerbaijani Ombudswoman: Incitement of hatred among people is inadmissible

7 August 2023 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

The results of the policy of Azerbaijanophobia formed by the Armenian authorities and continuing at present are more vividly manifested in the comments of Armenian users on social networks, Azernews reports, citing Ombudsman.

Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva wrote about it in her social network account

She noted that recently, putting forward various unfounded statements, forming strong negative opinions about the Azerbaijani state and Azerbaijanis through propaganda in the Armenian press and social media segment, and expressing opinions about the impossibility of peace and coexistence shows that the Armenian authorities are not interested in achieving peace with Azerbaijan.

"We believe that such cases as incitement of hatred between nations and its widespread, humiliation of people on the basis of ethnicity, especially in the current post-war time are unacceptable. Necessary steps should be taken to prevent such tendencies," Aliyeva said in the publication.

